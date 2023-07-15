Computer – BSI brings up security labels for AI

Seat of BSI and BMI (Archive)dts

.

Bonn (German news agency) – The new President of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Claudia Plattner, brought up a label for secure software in the debate about the regulation of artificial intelligence. “In other areas, we already have a security label for consumer products with the IT security label, which we want to expand,” said Plattner of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“We also have a broad base when it comes to security certifications, which are awarded after intensive tests,” said the BSI President. “I do not rule out that there could also be a BSI label for AI applications. That creates trust in companies and orientation for users,” said Plattner. She was open to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, but also called for better protection. “Basically, I’m always first and foremost a friend of technology. AI will revolutionize what we as humans see as work and what tasks we take on. I’m sure of that,” said Plattner. “But of course, with AI, the chances for hackers to develop completely different and powerful attacks using new technology also increase.” When asked whether the attackers were always one step ahead of the defense, Plattner said: “I firmly believe that we are not just doomed to react. I’m not giving up on that, otherwise I wouldn’t have started the job here.” According to Plattner, one could get ahead of the wave by agreeing on nationwide safety standards, for example when dealing with or using AI.

HOME PAGE