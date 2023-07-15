Home » Computer – BSI brings up security labels for AI
Business

Computer – BSI brings up security labels for AI

by admin
Computer – BSI brings up security labels for AI

Seat of BSI and BMI (Archive)dts

.

Bonn (German news agency) – The new President of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Claudia Plattner, brought up a label for secure software in the debate about the regulation of artificial intelligence. “In other areas, we already have a security label for consumer products with the IT security label, which we want to expand,” said Plattner of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“We also have a broad base when it comes to security certifications, which are awarded after intensive tests,” said the BSI President. “I do not rule out that there could also be a BSI label for AI applications. That creates trust in companies and orientation for users,” said Plattner. She was open to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, but also called for better protection. “Basically, I’m always first and foremost a friend of technology. AI will revolutionize what we as humans see as work and what tasks we take on. I’m sure of that,” said Plattner. “But of course, with AI, the chances for hackers to develop completely different and powerful attacks using new technology also increase.” When asked whether the attackers were always one step ahead of the defense, Plattner said: “I firmly believe that we are not just doomed to react. I’m not giving up on that, otherwise I wouldn’t have started the job here.” According to Plattner, one could get ahead of the wave by agreeing on nationwide safety standards, for example when dealing with or using AI.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy