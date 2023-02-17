Home Business Confcommercio, less consumption and more uncertainties: GDP down by 0.4% in February
You consume “weak”, increase of economic uncertainties and erosion of purchasing power: a February il Pil “should register a reduction of the 0,4% conjunctural and a growth of 0.6% in the annual comparison. Despite a rebound in March, the first quarter would close with one moderate reductionconfirming the hypothesis of a contained recession riding the 2022-2023“.

This is what emerges from the economic situation of February of Confcommercio which esteem and increment of the prices to consumption by 0.3% up Januarycarrying the trend rate of change at 9.4%. “To the sporadic positive signs on the production side, explains Confcommercio, the difficulties of families in continuing the recovery path in consumption, still far from the levels of 2019, are contrasted. What suffers above all is the demand for goods, a figure underlined by the withdrawal in January of the confidence of operators in the Retail”.

Also, the slowdown in inflationary dynamics still appears limited and does not contain much of the erosion of the purchasing power of current incomes and liquid wealth, only partly compensated by the important public intervention. All of this feeds the expectations of a new small fold of growth in the first months of the current year”.

