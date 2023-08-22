Home » Confcommercio, spending on technology, mobile phones and free time has only grown in 30 years. Pole clothing
Confcommercio, spending on technology, mobile phones and free time has only grown in 30 years. Pole clothing

Confcommercio, spending on technology, mobile phones and free time has only grown in 30 years. Pole clothing

ROMA – If in 2023 Italians finally return to recover pre-Covid spending levels, with a slight increase (21,083 euros per capita against 20,914 in 2019, according to Confcommercio), they are still far from recovering those of 2007. it won’t make it to those spending levels next year either, the organization believes.

Only a few products boom: computers and cell phones

Confcommercio also takes stock of the spending choices of Italians from 1995 to today, calculating that very few types of products are really growing, from computers to cell phones, who are seeing a stellar explosion in spending. holds

