The BRICS summit in South Africa: THIS IS A TURNING POINT – says the president of CHINA Info

The meeting of the leaders of BRICS member countries in Johannesburg will be a turning point in the history of this organization and will strengthen solidarity among developing countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

upon arrival in the Republic of South Africa.

“I believe that this summit of the leaders of the member countries of the association will be an important turning point in the history of the development of the BRICS mechanism, that it will strengthen cohesion and raise cooperation among developing countries to an even higher level,” Xi said in a statement published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

The Chinese leader pointed out that he is ready to interact with the highest echelon of power of African states “for the sake of joint development and strengthening of peace in the world“, reported TASS.

Xi noted that BRICS contributes to global economic development.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa.

