Confidence after mass redundancies at Flawiler Flawa Consumer GmbH

Reduction of 49 employees at Flawa Consumer GmbH: Confidence for the job search and the remaining rump company

After the mass dismissal of 49 of the 67 employees of Flawiler Flawa Consumer GmbH, there is confidence that a solution will be found for all those affected. The remaining company, recently owned by members of the management team, has gained seven jobs more than initially expected thanks to a new important order.

Flawa Consumer GmbH in Flawil continues with 18 of the 67 employees.

Picture: Benjamin Manser (27. 6. 2023)

Up to 56 of the 67 employees are threatened with dismissal. This was announced by Flawa Consumer GmbH, which manufactures cotton wool products in Flawil, a good two weeks ago. This was because the then parent company and most important Flawa customer, US Cotton, had decided to relocate cotton wool production and the associated production facilities to the USA.

