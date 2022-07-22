Listen to the audio version of the article

Improve the infrastructural system of the province of Imperia, starting from the Albenga – Carcare-Predosa motorway junction (which would allow tourist traffic to be diverted from the Genoese junction of the A10) and continuing with the completion of the doubling of the Genoa-Ventimiglia railway line. But also looking at a necessary strengthening of the digitization of the territory, given that, according to the Quality of Life (2021) ranking of the Sole 24 Ore, only 0.4% of the buildings in the province are covered by fiber up to 1 Gb per second of speed, compared to an Italian average of 23.5%.

The key theme

The issue of infrastructures, both physical and digital, was one of the important topics on which Barbara Amerio, president of Confindustria Imperia, focused during the association’s public assembly. The leader of the Imperia entrepreneurs also stressed that “economic relations with neighboring France, with the principality of Monaco and with the rest of Europe, will have to grow thanks to greater synergy between the representatives of the business world and institutions, in order to to create a single European region in which infrastructure, industry, innovation, boating, tourism and culture are developed and strengthened ». An argument that is deeply felt and underlined by the choice of the place where, “after two years in which forcibly lacked (due to the restrictions linked to the pandemic, ed) the moments of meeting”, said Amerius, the meeting was held : the tourist port of Cala del Forte in Ventimiglia, managed by the Monaco ports of the neighboring principality. Among the speakers of the meeting was present, however, Marco Cornacchia, director of Cala del Forte. Other panelists of the meeting, the economic journalist Alan Friedman and Davide Cichero, Government affairs & public policy professional (consultant, among other things, in Abu Dhabi for the Government).

The study of the city

The latter presented a study on the lights and shadows of the Imperia economic fabric. Among other things, he recalled that “the quality of life index 2021 places Imperia in 77th place, out of the 107 Italian provinces for the overall quality of life; the territory is also in 95th place for the quality of accommodation facilities and, again, in 95th place for electricity from renewable sources ». However, Cichero said, the area has “considerable potential, characterized by some assets”. Among these “tourism: it is the fourth province in Italy for the number of orange flag municipalities of the Italian Touring club and for the number of the most beautiful villages in Italy, as well as the third province in Italy for the number of blue flag municipalities; then boating: the province boasts nearly 5,000 berths and is fifth in Italy for blue flag tourist landings; and the agri-food sector: in the province, second in Italy for City of oil (Imperia has 23), there are six Slow food presidia, four Dop products and one IGP product ».