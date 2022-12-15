It is a favorable moment for boating. Especially that of made in Italy. Further confirmation comes from the shareholders’ meeting of Confindustria nautica, which met today in Rome. The sector, it has been said, will also close 2022 with a double-digit increase, after the +31% recorded in 2021, a record year in which global turnover, considering shipbuilding, refitting, engines and accessories, went from 4 66 billion in 2020 to 6.11 billion.

Winning team…

It goes without saying that this is how the reconfirmation of how well it works arrives. Within the same Confindustria nautica, which confirmed – with 99.98% of the votes – for another two years the outgoing president, Saverio Cecchi. “Last November – says Cecchi – the General Council asked me to assume the position for another two years, in line with the exceptional provisions approved by the national Confindustria, and today the vote by the assembly confirmed the continuation of my mandate and that of the presidential team. I am very proud, I feel the responsibility of the position and I thank the assembly for the renewed trust”.

Winning event…

The winner is also the Genoa Boat Show, which it held in the dark moments and which has relaunched. Thus the city, which has not always shown that it loves him unconditionally (Genoa is a difficult city), can only renew its trust in him. Cecchi himself announced the signing of the new memorandum of understanding which extends the agreements with the institutions on the Genoa International Boat Show until 2034.

“The Genoa International Boat Show is a 12-year agreement to make a show on a global level. We have all the prerequisites for doing something unique in the world. The show brings us knowledge of the sea”, says the mayor, Marco Bucci . Applause also from the Ligurian governor, Giovanni Toti – «We will continue to work as we have done up to now, in the wake of the agreement that confirmed the Genoa Boat Show until 2034 in the new areas that are seeing the light thanks to the project of the Waterfront di Levante” – and by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè – “Fairs are a fundamental segment for tourism. The nautical sector gives an extraordinary induced, produces the most beautiful yachts in the world, brings jobs and so far politics has done great damage to a sector like this. We have to work in synergy, tourism involves many sectors: boating, fairs, there is religious and local tourism. We just need to believe in it”.

The president of Confindustria nautica Saverio Cecchi with the minister Daniela Santanché

Sector that wins…

“Boating is undoubtedly one of the greatest excellences of our country, a symbol of our know-how. One yacht out of two is produced in Italy, in the production of yachts over 24 meters 407 out of 821 boats under construction are Italian, or 50% of orders globally”, says the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi.

“The results of the work done by Confindustria Nautica in recent years were evident in the last Boat Show, which recorded record numbers – he added – We are good at building ships, designing interiors and accessories, we must be proud of it and say it loud But we must do more and more for ourselves, our country and our communities”, continued the leader of the industrialists, explaining that “bureaucracy represents an obstacle. We ask the government to simplify the procedures that often generate frustrating situations. Boating is proof that companies don’t want bonuses, subsidies, but to be put in a position to be able to run like their European competitors”.

“Today there is a Ministry for Maritime Policies, and that is positive, but the name is not enough, because we need to be in a position to act in a coordinated way, having efficient spending capacity”, he said. “The nautical sector – concluded Bonomi – is the perfect example of how environmental and social sustainability can be combined, through the application of cutting-edge technologies and quality employment, with high and specialized profiles that sometimes it is difficult to find , a paradox this is unacceptable”.

And then, Cecchi. “One of the main reasons – and also the objectives – of this further mandate of mine is the government, the institutions and politics. Three concepts that do not overlap, the first expression of the majority, the second neutral, the third which also involves the opposition. Our goal is to deal with all three, starting from a cornerstone. The nautical industry does not ask, the nautical industry gives: wealth, exports, new jobs, the respective figures for which – even in these three turbulent years – have all shown strong growth. Few sectors in Italy can claim 50% – or more – of the world market. Eyewear, nautical… and already to identify the third we have to think about it. Confindustria knows it”.

Winning Association…

Confindustria nautica has also approved the 2022 budget. “The many projects implemented and underway, indicators of a reactive and solid industry, have recorded positive results – explained the general manager Marina Stella – with a significant strengthening of the economic and financial position of our association and a significant increase in the membership base, with a growth of 29.8% in the last two years”. Also presented was the survey on satisfaction with the 62nd Genoa International Boat Show, which found that this edition was the best since 2016, “by far exceeding the international benchmark indicators”.

Politics

Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi illustrated the content of the next decree which, after years of waiting, updates the regulation of professional titles in the pleasure craft. “We implement the new simplified professional title, with the introduction of the 2nd class pleasure navigation officer, thanks to a qualifying training course, but proportionate to the domestic rental, for which the major titles, born for the merchant ship, are unsuitable and oversized,” he explained. “We also update the major titles, bringing them in line with international competition”. The text will now have to undergo an inter scrutiny by the Council of State and Palazzo Chigi before publication.

The Minister of Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci gave immediate availability to Confindustria Nautica for the introduction of sector issues to the first items on the agenda of the coordination action that the new department will put in place from January “among these certainly the issue of visas for foreign seafarers who embark on units moored in Italy, the question of dredging and an action on the sea day in schools”.