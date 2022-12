Three days of training in Coverciano, under the eyes of Roberto Mancini and his staff. The FIGC has communicated the names of the 69 players who, between 20 and 22 December, will be involved in an internship with the national team.

TWO GROUPS

—

Until the morning of Wednesday 21 December, Mancini will work with 33 players, almost all from Serie B, who will then join their respective teammates to prepare as best they can for the nineteenth matchday of the championship (scheduled for 26 December). On Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, however, the coach will be able to evaluate 36 other players, members of Serie A teams or coming from abroad. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone is the only one called up to train with both groups. There are many young people, some even militants abroad such as Oristanio, Chiarodia and Mané.