Conservatives-EPP, the axis takes off. And Macron takes sides against the left

Great satisfaction among the ranks especially of the Brothers of Italy

At lunchtime in the parliament’s environment committee Bruxellesa long round of applause greets the result of a vote, long overdue and whose results appeared very uncertain and which in the end were, in some ways, surprising.

The notorious “Nature Restoration law”, one of the cornerstones of the full-bodied European Green deal, has been stopped. thanks to the joint vote of the People’s Party, Ecr, Id and a part of Renew, a group which includes the party of Macron that of Rutte as well as Italia Viva and Azione in Italy.

By just one vote the provision failed to be examined and will now be discussed and voted on in the Strasbourg plenary on 12 July next. Great satisfaction among the ranks especially of Brothers of Italywho has been building his own personal political battle for some time on the fight against the excessive ideology that is pervading Commissioner Timmermann’s project.

