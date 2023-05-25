Home » Consob on artificial intelligence: “From 2024 we will use it for supervision”
Business

Consob on artificial intelligence: “From 2024 we will use it for supervision”

by admin
Consob on artificial intelligence: “From 2024 we will use it for supervision”

“The results we are seeing are comforting. From 2024 we plan to start the use of artificial intelligence for some aspects, for example, of supervisory processes”. This was stated by Maria Antonietta Scopelliti, general secretary and current general manager of Consob, in an interview with Il Sole 24 ore.

Artificial intelligence and natural stupidity

Vito Mancuso

«A use that will certainly make operations more efficient. On the other hand, it is difficult to say, as of today, whether it will also be possible to apply it from a predictive point of view. It must be understood that such technologies are exclusively supportive of the human agent. No one will ever trigger the assessment automatically. These new solutions are very effective, for example, in the field of data extraction, its examination and sampling. They help with the preliminary investigation. In such a context, our experts are freer to focus and concentrate on the evaluation and analysis of the hypothetical suspicious event or potential anomaly”.

Artificial intelligence and natural stupidity

Vito Mancuso

With respect to the lack of resources of the Authorities, Scopelliti replies: «The market operators, undoubtedly, have considerable availability. Having said that, the Authorities are not standing still. Consob, for example, through partnerships with universities, has been able to carry out various projects in the preliminary analyzes to combat insider trading and in the automatic reading of documents with key information on some financial instruments. We are now working on the automatic reading of non-financial statements».

See also  China Resources Group and the three major wine companies appeared at the Sugar and Wine Fair, and the liquor "Explorer" blew the horn of national efforts_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

US debt ceiling: slap Fitch with default anxiety

The U.S. rating may be downgraded, and Fitch...

Gross domestic product (GDP) – definition and development...

Trento Festival, excellence and merit also for women

Risk of recession for the German economy has...

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held...

Despite sanctions: This is how parts of Porsche...

Mediobanca plan being examined by large shareholders, promises...

The richest soccer player in the world plays...

Pensions and contracts, Crosetto hurry up. The military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy