The lightest folding screen OPPO Find N2 is here!Zhu Haizhou: After getting started, you will WOW

The lightest folding screen OPPO Find N2 is here!Zhu Haizhou: After getting started, you will WOW

According to today’s news, OPPO announced that it will hold a new product launch event on December 15, and officially release OPPO’s next-generation folding screen Find N2.

This folding screen weighs only 233g, which is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max,It is also the lightest horizontal folding screen mobile phone so far, far ahead of its opponents.Product Manager Zhu Haizhou said,Get started with OPPO Find N2, you will WOW.

Liu Zuohu pointed out that OPPO Find N2 has an experience beyond that of a candy bar phone, but it will not add extra burden. If the golden size of Find N solves the feeling of holding it with one hand, then the weight of Find N2, which can be called a “qualitative change”, solves a major problem in the long-term use of folding screens as the main machine.

OPPO Find N2 uses innovative materials, reconstructs key structural parts, and finally achieves a weight figure,I am afraid that it will be the target of the whole industry to catch up for a long time to come.In addition, the overall upgrade of the screen, image, performance and hovering experience makes Find N2 truly lead the folding experience.

It is reported that OPPO Find N2 uses a titanium alloy screw, which is an alloy metal made of titanium and other metals. It has high strength, good corrosion resistance and high heat resistance. Parts with high unit strength, good rigidity and light weight can be produced. Titanium alloys are used in aircraft engine components, skeletons, skins, fasteners and landing gear.

In terms of core configuration, OPPO Find N2 uses a 7.1-inch internal screen and is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor.The rear main camera is 50 million pixels, supports OIS optical image stabilization, the battery is 4520mAh, and supports 67W wired flash charging.

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

