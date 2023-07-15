CONSOB relaunches the terms for the tender offer on KME Group financial instruments

CONSOB has announced the reopening of the preliminary terms relating to the Public Purchase Offer (OPA) of the financial instruments of the KME Group. This company, which holds several stakes and is listed on Euronex Milan, is at the heart of this important decision.”

The approval of the Offer Document is expected by 20 July 2023, as reported in a recent communication. This renewal of terms offers new opportunities and challenges for KME Group in its path of growth and development.”

Third paragraph: “The CONSOB decision specifically concerns the launch by the KME Group of a series of takeover bids. These include a voluntary full offer for KME ordinary shares, a similar offer for KME savings shares, and an offer for ‘KME Group SpA Warrants 2021 – 2024’. These operations represent an important phase in the group’s financial consolidation process.”

