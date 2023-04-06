8
The enormous increase in costs threatens to lead many home builders and investors to refrain from planned projects – especially since not only do more materials have to be paid for, but interest rates have also risen noticeably. “Excessive land, existing property and construction prices, which have developed in the course of the long phase of low interest rates, are now facing a correction,” write the leading economic research institutes in their joint diagnosis for the federal government.
See also Last year, the national payment system ran smoothly, and the scale of social capital transactions continued to expand - Xinhua English.news.cn