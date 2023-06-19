Consumers no longer spend too much to make up the bill. Netizens complain about “6.18”, “Double 11” and other big promotion routines._Social News_6’an News_6’an News

Consumers no longer over-consume just to make up the bill. Netizens complain about “6.18”, “Double 11” and other big promotion routines

“Events like special effects blockbusters are very attractive when they come up, but after so many years of changing the routine, the price of the big promotion is not the most cost-effective at all, so I don’t want to watch it.” Consumer Ms. Xin said that friends around her also No longer discussing “6.18”, “Compared with the time and energy I spent, the so-called ‘discount’ is nothing at all, so I will not participate.” In the interview with the Beijing Youth Daily reporter, many consumers Said that “6.18”, “Double 11” and other big promotion routines are full, such as excessive consumption in order to collect orders, from discounts to extra gifts, and obvious price fluctuations during the big promotion, etc., which make consumers dissatisfied. Many netizens lamented, “Is the shopping spree over?” According to the analysis, the traffic dividend has peaked, and the platform should give consumers profits in a more sincere and affordable way, and finally achieve a win-win effect.

Excessive collection of orders to buy back useless goods

This year’s “6.18”, many platforms launched full discount activities. Under the “full stimulus”, some consumers had to buy more useless goods to make up orders. “The merchant has specially developed a page for us to collect orders. For example, if I buy 200 yuan now, in order to make up 300 yuan, I have to buy another 100 yuan. But there may not be exactly 100 yuan. I can only buy another 150 yuan or 200 yuan of goods. In this way, the platform will let me continue to collect orders, and then fill up 300 yuan, and that’s it, infinite loop. Finally, I found that in order to reduce 100 yuan more, I bought more than 500 yuan of goods. In fact, I don’t need these at all.” Consumer Xiaofei said.

What makes Xiaofei feel even more unreasonable is that some platforms have bound the entire order of goods, and making up the order may cause trouble for herself. “If I want to return an item, then all the items purchased together must be returned. This is too unreasonable! I suspect that this is not in line with the consumer’s no reason to return and exchange regulations.”

In this regard, some analysts believe that the mechanism design of making orders is to induce consumers to continue to consume. As consumers, they should shop rationally and not make orders for the sake of making orders; the platform should also design better return and exchange methods to satisfy consumers. One-piece returns and exchanges are required.

Not only did the price of the product not decrease, but the price increased

Many consumers said that this year’s “6.18” not only did not reduce the price of the goods they bought, but the price increased. A reporter from the Beiqing Daily found that in recent years, many consumers have reported on the Internet at the nodes of “Double 11” and “6.18”, that the prices during the big promotions are more expensive than usual. Checking the user agreement shows that there are no specific regulations on whether the price of the “6.18” promotion is cheaper than usual. But for the overwhelming publicity, consumers will default to “6.18”, “Double 11” and other big promotion nodes as the lowest price of the year, but merchants say that there are only promotional activities, and it cannot be guaranteed to be the cheapest throughout the year. day.

In addition, the current “6.18” battle line is getting longer and longer. From May 23 to June 20, it has been “6.18” every day for nearly a month. Consumers said that the prices of the products they fancy have been changing in the past month alone.

Some consumers also said that in the first few years of the “Double 11” and “6.18” big promotions, merchants directly offered 50% off to give consumers discounts in a real way. But now, more and more merchants are playing “routines”, trying to get consumers to pay more and help merchants “clear inventory”. “I originally wanted to buy some sanitary products. There are 20 packs in a box, which is enough for me to use for 4 months. But the merchant said that there is no discount for buying one item. Only three items can be used to get a 25% discount. Helpless, I bought I bought three boxes and came back with a total of 60 bags, and there is no place to put them at home. I think it’s quite annoying to think about taking up space for a year.”

According to the analysis, the current big promotion activities are becoming more and more complicated, from full discounts to coupons, from red envelopes to multi-item discounts, from VIP coupons to exclusive coupons…Consumers are becoming more and more brain-intensive when shopping, and they are no longer willing to participate in. In the past two years, no matter from the data or from real life, the big promotions such as “Double 11” and “6.18” have become more and more peaceful, and the platform traffic dividend has peaked, and it is necessary to carry out rules design. Only by adjusting and constantly satisfying consumers’ desire for “real discounts” can they attract consumers back again.

“Cashback by scanning the code” is risky to deceive praise

Many consumers said that they receive multiple couriers every day, and many of them will have a QR code attached to the courier bill or a small note in the courier box. Scan the code to draw 2 bags of rice and have the opportunity to receive 20 yuan for calls… …A consumer said that after scanning the QR code, the system first prompts that a lottery draw is required. Of course, it is easy to win the “grand prize”. For a smart watch worth 1,000 yuan, you only need to pay a delivery fee of 49 yuan. Then, he filled in his personal information including name, phone number, address, ID number and other information into the prize redemption interface. A few days later, he really received a courier, which the other party claimed was a cash-on-delivery item. After he paid 49 yuan, he found out that 49 yuan was not a courier fee, but a cash-on-delivery commodity fee, and this was worth 1,000 yuan. Yuan’s smart watch, which only sells for about 30 yuan online, is a low-quality electronic bracelet.

Some consumers also said that for the cashback card provided by the merchant, they first need to send a few photos from the merchant, and then review it again after a few days before they can get the cashback. After the other party “adds WeChat”, they will further recruit groups, post pictures in private chats, and send goods to Moments.

In fact, this kind of behavior of asking for good reviews in the name of cashback is prohibited on e-commerce platforms. Merchants have repeatedly asked not to have a positive review card in the positive reviews, and not to mention the existence of this card, because they are worried that they will be punished by the platform in the name of violations, and the gains outweigh the losses. In this way, for the benefit fee of 2 yuan, the consumer not only gave an evaluation against his will, misled other consumers, but also sold his personal information, which became the private domain traffic of the merchant.

According to data from the State Post Bureau, as of May 31, my country’s express delivery business volume has reached 50 billion pieces this year. According to this calculation, this kind of traffic on the package is very considerable. Recently, consumer education and warnings such as “The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumer Rights Protection Alliance reminds you: pay attention to protecting personal information, and be cautious about rebates and profits” appeared on some express delivery slips sent to Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei Province . The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumers Association expressed that it hopes to use this consumer education and warning activity carried out by express delivery tickets to remind consumers to carefully participate in activities such as “rebate for positive comments” and “profit by scanning codes”, so as not to give unscrupulous traders a chance machine.

Text/Reporter Wen Jing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

