Tourism, expected over 212 million visitors

Tourism, it will be a hot summer: over 212 million visitors are expected

(Teleborsa) – Despite the uncertainties weather forecast Of Junefor the turismo a hot summer is expected: in the summer quarter the Italian accommodation system should register 212.8 million admissions, approximately 12.5 million more than in the summer of 2022 (+6.2%). Driving the growth, once again, i tourists foreigners (+9.6%). This is what emerges from the survey by Assoturismo-Confesercenticreated by the Centro Studi Turistici of Florence, on a sample of 1,492 hospitality entrepreneurs in Italy.

Positive forecasts, which could even improve: the feeling of the whole sector is that the values ​​will return above i pre-Covid levels thanks to the departures of those who have not yet planned their trip.

For the request foreign, the recovery has already arrived. The collapse triggered by the pandemic has been recovered, and this summer there will be more foreign tourists than pre-Covid. In fact, over 101.2 million foreign presences are expected for the quarter, +9.6% compared to last year and a higher value (+0.9%) even than that recorded in the summer of 2019. The most significant increases have been reported for i German streams – present in all areas and types of offer, but above all in the localities of the lakes – french, swiss, Dutch, British, Austrians e sign. Among the non-European markets, the visitors USA: the interest of American tourists is mainly oriented towards cities/art centers and rural and hilly areas.

Italian tourists are growing

Also the number of tourists Italians continues to grow, albeit more slowly. An increase of +3.3% is expected for the summer, with over 111.6 million estimated presences, still -1.2% compared to 2019. Therefore, for next summer the difference between the two should be significantly reduced components of the market: the share of Italian demand is estimated at 52.4%, against 47.6% of foreign demand (the 2019 values ​​were 52.9% and 47.1% respectively).

For the sector hotel growth expectations stand at +6.4%, driven by the +10.7% of requests received from foreign markets. Bookings also growing for sector extralberghiero, with a +5.9%; the requests from foreigners are still decisive, estimated at +8.4% compared to 2022.

During the summer period, the growth of the market will be felt in all areas of the country, even if not uniformly. In fact, the best trend was reported by the entrepreneurs of the North West and South/Islands, sustained thanks to the bookings of foreign tourists of +14.8% and +16.2% respectively. Equally positive values ​​were reported by entrepreneurs in the Center and North East, these too driven by the demands of foreign demand.

Cities of art are on the rise

I results best of the period are expected for businesses receptive of the cities of art/smaller centres, with an estimated growth of +8.3%. For the summer, the estimated growth of Italians is +5.7%, while foreign presences increase by +9.7%. The degree of is also growing internationalization of cities, villages and smaller centres, which will mainly host foreigners (64.5% of the total). For lake locations and rural and hilly areas, the expected variation is +7.8%. The tourist movement of seaside and mountain resorts is also growing, with +5.9% and +6.6% respectively. Quite positive too perception of companies operating in spa resorts and with “other interests”, with an estimated growth of +3.5% and +3.4% respectively.

“Finally this summer, after three years, we can say that foreign visitors have returned to pre-pandemic levels, even if the erosion of household spending capacity is felt on the Italian demand front”, he comments Vittorio MessinaPresident of Assoturismo Confesercenti.

“The forecasts for the summer are still absolutely positive. A confirmation of the attractiveness of the Italian destination and of the dynamism of the sector, which however must be supported more than ever. The good results must not make us forget old and new problems, from the lack of infrastructure to the unfair competition of illegal tourism, from the lack of personnel to the increase in interest rates on mortgages. The Piano Strategic it must be an opportunity to plan together with the social partners, as never before, the future of Italian tourism, one of the most vital in our economy”.