Source: Jintou.com

On November 15, the styrene market fluctuated and consolidated. Shandong styrene production was 8108.33 yuan/ton, a year-on-year decrease of 9.78%.

The market of pure benzene is weak, and the cost support is not good. Tianjin Dagu is expected to resume production in the near future, and the inventory will further increase. It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly decline.

(Article source: SunSir)

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed