Home Business Consumption: Confesercenti, with inflation and expensive bills -2.1% GDP growth in two years
Business

Consumption: Confesercenti, with inflation and expensive bills -2.1% GDP growth in two years

by admin

The increase in prices and bills will lead to lower household spending of 34 billion euros in two years: -21 billion – equal to -2.3 percentage points compared to forecasts – in 2022, and -13 billion in 2023. The Consumption slowdown, according to Confesercenti estimates, will also lead to lower GDP growth of 1.3% in 2022 and 0.8% in 2023.

In addition to the increases, also the uncertainty generated by them, which will weigh for -1.8 billion in 2022 and -5.1 billion in 2023, due to lower spending in the two-year period of 6.9 billion euros.

“The opening that has opened on the possibility of a European gas price ceiling is absolutely positive: now the EU can accelerate and find an agreement, we cannot afford to waste any more time – comments Confesercenti -. Families and businesses are already in serious difficulty, the bills that are arriving in this period have quadrupled amounts compared to last year and risk undermining the good results of the summer season. For this reason, it is still necessary to intervene in support of economic activities, even those of smaller dimensions: without measures to cushion the shock, the high bill risks pushing tens of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of workers out of the market. Work to recover the amount owed on extra profits to finance aid ”.

See also  The culture supply chain welcomes a complicated 2020 with 84.6 billion in value and 1.5 million employees. Weak artistic heritage, good video games

You may also like

Numbers say China丨The stabilization of small and medium-sized...

Wall Street Digests Fed News: Futures Accelerate Upward....

Unc: diesel breaks through 1.8 euros and exceeds...

Inflation Germany spikes to all-time highs, 10% next...

Apple conference preview: Apple Watch is bigger and...

Baidu: hi-tech giant challenges Covid in China. Beats...

The second-quarter performance of leading white appliance companies...

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to rally, up...

Goldman Sachs: inflation could exceed 22% in the...

Huanju Group’s second-quarter net profit reached US$51.5 million,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy