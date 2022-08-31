The increase in prices and bills will lead to lower household spending of 34 billion euros in two years: -21 billion – equal to -2.3 percentage points compared to forecasts – in 2022, and -13 billion in 2023. The Consumption slowdown, according to Confesercenti estimates, will also lead to lower GDP growth of 1.3% in 2022 and 0.8% in 2023.

In addition to the increases, also the uncertainty generated by them, which will weigh for -1.8 billion in 2022 and -5.1 billion in 2023, due to lower spending in the two-year period of 6.9 billion euros.

“The opening that has opened on the possibility of a European gas price ceiling is absolutely positive: now the EU can accelerate and find an agreement, we cannot afford to waste any more time – comments Confesercenti -. Families and businesses are already in serious difficulty, the bills that are arriving in this period have quadrupled amounts compared to last year and risk undermining the good results of the summer season. For this reason, it is still necessary to intervene in support of economic activities, even those of smaller dimensions: without measures to cushion the shock, the high bill risks pushing tens of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of workers out of the market. Work to recover the amount owed on extra profits to finance aid ”.