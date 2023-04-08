Home Business Controversy over AI – disruption for money and jobs or unfounded hype?
Controversy over AI – disruption for money and jobs or unfounded hype?

Controversy over AI – disruption for money and jobs or unfounded hype?

Episode 246

This week Microsoft invested ten billion dollars in OpenAI, the company behind the intelligent chatbot ChatGPT, which, thanks to artificial intelligence, amazes people, swirls markets and threatens to destroy business models. Deffner and Zschäpitz are arguing about whether a revolution is brewing that will destroy jobs and revalue stock markets – or whether it’s just a fad.

Other topics:

Lessons from Davos – people with and without oil, dealing with smart people and a stock market to invest in

Rendezvous with Jumia – Deffner’s encounter with his biggest investment

Bottomed out – the German security share with record results

VC desert Germany – what needs to change in venture capital and why it costs six percentage points of return every year

German equity culture – who the new shareholders are

The CEO with the roller coaster stock – why Snap could double

