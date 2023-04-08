It’s been a week since I’ve been preparing myself to take part in the iftar activity with the Indonesian Food Blogger community. Later I will get a lot of knowledge, information and tricks on how to take good, aesthetic and appetizing pictures as my portfolio for my steps towards becoming a food blogger.

Of course I have eaten at restaurants, hotels or fast food outlets, but usually just come and see the various menus on offer, take or order what we want, after the food arrives at the table, we immediately pray and eat the food that is available. I rarely think about taking pictures in the form of photos or videos to later post on social media.

But seeing the current development of information, posts about food reviews, restaurants and hotels seem to be of great interest to many people, both Indonesians and foreigners. Moreover, Indonesian culinary is abundant and very interesting to make content

I was very enthusiastic and excited when I left the house on the appointed day, preparing various equipment to take pictures and videos, as well as a change of clothes and makeup so that I would look cool at the event venue.

The invitation to the bukber event at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel happened to be set for 16.00 WIB on Thursday (6 April 2023), and this opportunity for the bukber became my first activity following a blogger event. Incidentally, for the last 2 years, I have lived in the city of Banjar, West Java, because my children went to school there, so it was not possible to participate in activities in Jabodetabek. Thank God, Ramadan this year can be in Bekasi, while fasting with parents.

Long story short, I left my house in Bekasi at two o’clock in the afternoon by motorbike. I made an appointment to go with Ovi, who is also a blogger and happens to be on the same route to the event venue. Usually I refuse to use public transportation, whether it’s Transjakarta or KRL as long as it can be reached by motorbike. But that day I agreed to take the KRL in West Tanjung to BSD.

We were so engrossed in chatting at the KRL, that we were supposed to get off at Tanah Abang station instead of going to Duri station, then agreed to turn back to Tanah Abang station to take the KRL line to BSD. Either the arena was shocked or overheated and not used to being crammed into public transportation, while waiting for the train my head was dizzy and I almost fainted.

P

Thankfully, my friend Ovi took the initiative to find alternative public transportation to get to the Grand Zuri Hotel BSD City. Masya Allah, a struggle that I have never imagined before, on the one hand, I am grateful that I did not decide to take my personal motorbike to the event, because I did not know that my condition could suddenly drop. But I’m a little annoyed inside, because I’ve never been too late for an event.

Embarrassed, of course that’s the feeling I have, wanting to go back home is impossible to do, because I promised to come to the venue. No matter how bitter I will get later, for the sake of professionalism I have to make a deposit and convey my deepest apologies to the host and organizer of the event.

Grateful to be able to reach their destination safely, even warmly welcomed by all participants of the Indonesian food blogger community, also Mr. Anton Hartanto, General Manager of Grand Zuri BSD City.

The heart becomes calmer and relaxed when you see the various types of food available at Katarasa Restaurant Hotel Grand Zuri BSD. We hope that you will have the opportunity to be invited again and review more various culinary delights and also Grand Zuri BSD City hotel services.

Ramadhan Echoes, Hotel Grand Zuri BSD City offers an iftar dining experience at Katarasa Restaurant with a beautiful interior design themed A Classic Modern American & Indonesian Fusion Cuisines.

A wide selection of Middle Eastern and Indonesian specialties are served, such as Beef Kebab and Kebon Sirih-style Goat Fried Rice and many other menus. No less interesting, there are also local and Middle Eastern snacks such as various fried foods and Kunafe.

Visitors can also break their fast together in the comfortable Mezzanine and outdoor areas of Katarasa Restaurant while enjoying the fresh night air. More specifically, Welcoming the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr 1444H/2023, Grand Zuri BSD City provides various attractive promos, starting from the themed Eid Packages

“Once upon a time in Middle East” and Eid Packages.

It’s really a loss, I can’t take the room tour from Hotel Grand Zuri BSD City,,

One thing that makes me feel even more emotional, instead of getting harsh criticism, I got a gift in the form of Ramadan blessings for me, namely a stay voucher from Hotel Grand Zuri BSD City.

Subhanallah, alhamdulillah, I give all praise to Allah SWT in my heart, for the sustenance I got that day. I will definitely make the most of the stay voucher I got to learn more about the best service from Hotel Grand Zuri BSD City.