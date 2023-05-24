Conversion planned for early 2024 – Regional cooperatives agree to centralization of Migros – News

Migros has come a decisive step closer to its already announced goal of reorganizing the supermarkets.

According to the media release, after the cooperative association, the regional Migros cooperatives have also agreed to the restructuring.

The retailer had announced around two weeks ago that it wanted to run the supermarket business in an independent and centrally controlled company from 2024.

With their approval, the ten regional cooperatives pave the way for the new organizational structure, which is to apply from January 1, 2024. The further implementation steps towards the new organization are now being tackled by mixed teams from the Federation of Migros Cooperatives and the regional cooperatives, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Legend: Migros writes in the press release that the restructuring should improve the price-performance ratio.

The new unit will be established as a subsidiary of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives and will be managed strategically by its own board of directors and operationally by its own management.

The regional cooperatives remain represented by members on the board of directors. Until now, the regional cooperatives had run the supermarkets independently. According to the announcement, the merger is intended to improve, among other things, the price-performance ratio.



