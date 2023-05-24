I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

11
The Competition and Market Authority has launched an investigation against the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for alleged abuse of a dominant position in the organization of recreational-amateur competitions in the youth sector. It should be remembered that the FIGC is the main operator in the sector thanks to the special and exclusive powers of regulation and coordination in the activity of the football game conferred by CONI.
In the first place, the Authority challenges the FIGC with the deed of 3 March with which a significant number of Amateur Sports Associations (Asd) and related managers, affiliated to the Federation, were referred to the Interregional Federal Prosecutor’s Office for not having requested the authorization preventive to participate in tournaments organized in Campania in the 2021-2022 season by some Sports Promotion Organizations (Eps).
Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the FIGC would have included – in the official press releases for the Youth and Scholastic Sector – some provisions that require the EPS-FIGC agreement (2021-2022 season) and the prior authorization for the organization of youth tournaments amateur (2022-23 season), which do not seem to find a basis in the Eps Regulation approved by Coni. In particular, the provisions appear to illegitimately limit the organizational freedom of the Eps, who thus have fewer opportunities to plan recreational-amateur youth events.
CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
In the first place, the Authority challenges the FIGC with the deed of 3 March with which a significant number of Amateur Sports Associations (Asd) and related managers, affiliated to the Federation, were referred to the Interregional Federal Prosecutor’s Office for not having requested the authorization preventive to participate in tournaments organized in Campania in the 2021-2022 season by some Sports Promotion Organizations (Eps).
Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the FIGC would have included – in the official press releases for the Youth and Scholastic Sector – some provisions that require the EPS-FIGC agreement (2021-2022 season) and the prior authorization for the organization of youth tournaments amateur (2022-23 season), which do not seem to find a basis in the Eps Regulation approved by Coni. In particular, the provisions appear to illegitimately limit the organizational freedom of the Eps, who thus have fewer opportunities to plan recreational-amateur youth events.
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW