Guanuche, Megga and Rommel Moises premiered the song “Fanatic”

Guanuche, Megga and Rommel Moises are ‘breaking’ it on the main platforms of music with “Fanatic”.

The three Ecuadorian artists they released the theme “Fanatic” and they already have more than 100,000 reproductions in a few days.

The success of the theme and the good level of the artists Ecuadorians was already recognized even by Sony Music, which signed Guanuche and Megga.

The two artists will be promoted in Ecuador and the world by Sony Music.

Ecuadorian urban singers are already preparing new songs and productions to continue growing.

The video for the song “Fanatic” was released twelve days ago on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and others.

On YouTube it has 100,000 views and on Spotify 30,000 views.

Those responsible for the success of “Fanatic”

“Fanatic” is an AZ Music production with Eddie Guerrerobetter known in the music industry as “Duro”, who has worked with world-class urban artists.

“Fanatic” is a song that pays tribute to women and their beauty. The artists sing to the fantasy they have with them.

The theme talks about the fanatical love for a girl and her photos that she models with little cloth.

Guanuche thanked AZ Music for being his new work team and said that they hope for the support of the public.

The official video is posted on Guanuche’s Youtube channel.

Megga, who returns to the stage after hitting rock bottom due to lack of support, said that they expect everyone’s support.

Rommel Moises said that he is very excited about the song and happy to have sung with two great exponents of Manta and with AZ Music.

Patricio Anchundia, from AZ Music, commented that the song promises a lot and is a success. “We believe in Ecuadorian talent. We have all the potential for us to represent these great artists,” he said.

“Durako” highlighted that the production has a level, because the singers flowed a lot with the track.

“There is a lot of talent here. I urge the public to support the Ecuadorian people, just as they listen to Bad Bunny, Feid… the Ecuadorian has talent, ”she insisted.

SEE THE LIVE TRANSMISSION OF THE PREMIERE OF THE THEME. Click and follow us on Facebook.

https://fb.watch/kJgA5-WAA7/