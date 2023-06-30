Title: Copenhagen Dragon Boat Cultural Festival successfully held; Danisa Crown Danish Cookies sponsors with a touch of Danish flavor

Subtitle: Cultural integration and Chinese traditional customs showcased at the event

During the recent Dragon Boat Festival, celebrations took place around the world, allowing Chinese and foreign friends to share in the cultural customs of this traditional festival. One such event was the 6th Dragon Boat Cultural Festival held on June 18th in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. The festival delighted participants and showcased the charm and vitality of Chinese traditional culture, as well as promoting cultural integration.

This year’s festival had the theme of “Let the world be filled with love, be a mermaid holding hands with Liu Sanjie, dragon swimming in Hechi, Putuo Suzhou.” Attendees enthusiastically participated in various activities such as eating rice dumplings, racing dragon boats, watching dragon dances, making sachets, and enjoying folk music.

Danisa Crown Danish Cookies, known as a representative of the “Taste of Denmark,” wholeheartedly sponsored and fully supported the Copenhagen Dragon Boat Culture Festival. The booth set up by the company at the event was extremely popular, providing a taste of Danish culture with their delicious cookies. Danisa Crown Danish Cookies also provided prizes and gift support for the festival, adding to the enjoyment and joy of the event.

The festival’s atmosphere was vibrant, with the dragon boat race creating waves in Copenhagen Harbor. The famous “Mermaid” figurine heard the melodious song of Liu Sanjie from Guangxi, China, while the fragrance of rice dumplings filled the air in Denmark’s early summer. Additionally, Chinese lion dances were performed on the pier of the “Fairy Tale Kingdom.” These scenes painted a picturesque landscape of cultural integration.

CEO of Danisa Crown Danish Cookies, Erik Bresling, attended the event and felt deeply moved by the strong atmosphere of traditional Chinese festivals and the beauty of Chinese culture. Bresling expressed his happiness at the recognition and love that their cookies have received from Chinese consumers. As a lover of Chinese culture himself, Bresling mentioned how each visit to China allows him to experience the rapid development and diverse cultural traditions of different places, always gaining something new.

Danisa Crown Danish Cookies holds great importance for the Chinese market and continues to cultivate it. With consistent high quality, the company has won the favor of Chinese consumers. They have also established strategic cooperation with several e-commerce platforms, seeking mutual benefit and win-win results.

Under the current brand rejuvenation phase, Danisa Crown Danish Cookies has launched new products and designs, while also collaborating with brands such as Daoxiang Village and Teddy Collection. As one of the outstanding Danish companies, Danisa Crown Danish Cookies has been participating in the China International Import Expo since 2018, showcasing its brand and product style to consumers and partners, and highlighting its corporate strength.

Furthermore, Danisa Crown Danish Cookies is committed to innovation and development. The company plans to launch new products that incorporate traditional Chinese elements, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect with consumers. Moving forward, Danisa Crown Danish Cookies will continue to embrace the Chinese market, invest in product research and development, and provide new products, designs, and flavors to help consumers live healthy and beautiful lives.

