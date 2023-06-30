Home » Microsoft Announces Xbox Family Sales Surpass 21 Million Units: Behind PlayStation but Still Going Strong
Technology

Microsoft Announces Xbox Family Sales Surpass 21 Million Units: Behind PlayStation but Still Going Strong

by admin
Microsoft Announces Xbox Family Sales Surpass 21 Million Units: Behind PlayStation but Still Going Strong

Microsoft’s Xbox Console Sales Surpass 21 Million Units, Reveals BIG Festival

In the highly competitive world of gaming consoles, sales numbers play a crucial role in determining success. After Microsoft stopped sharing their console sales figures in 2015, fans and industry experts had to rely on speculation and reports from third-party publishers to gauge the popularity of Xbox consoles. However, the recent announcement at Brazil’s Best International Games (BIG) festival has shed light on the current state of affairs.

Microsoft took the opportunity to reveal that the Xbox family has sold more than 21 million units so far, a noteworthy accomplishment. However, this figure still pales in comparison to Sony’s PlayStation 5, which boasts over double the number of units sold. Despite the gap, the announcement brought unexpected insights into the sales performance of the Xbox consoles.

According to the presentation at the BIG festival, the combined sales of the Xbox One and the entire Xbox family have surpassed a staggering 78 million units. This revelation allows us to estimate that approximately 58 million Xbox One consoles have been sold, representing less than half of the record-breaking sales figures achieved by the PlayStation 4 in April 2022 (117.2 million units).

While the numbers may not be as impressive as those of their competitors, Microsoft remains optimistic about the performance of the Xbox family. The company’s strategic focus on streaming and Game Pass indicates a willingness to adapt to evolving market trends. With Microsoft acknowledging that the PlayStation has “won the console race,” their efforts are shifting towards enhancing the gaming experience through alternative platforms.

See also  NVIDIA desktop version graphics card GeForce RTX 4070 Ti official website exposed in advance | 3C home appliances crazy | digital

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to see how Microsoft’s plans for streaming and Game Pass unfold and whether they can bridge the gap in sales figures between Xbox consoles and their competitors. Nevertheless, the announcement at the BIG festival reassures fans that the Xbox family is still going strong and remains a prominent player in the gaming industry.

Source: [Gamereactor](https://www.gamereactor.cn/images/?textid=540953&id=3841663)

You may also like

PewDiePie Announces Break from YouTube as He Joins...

iOS 17 Enhances Visual Finder: Now Understands Clothing...

sudo: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

How the FFG-funded startup is bringing bike service...

Wind energy: New test stand for rotor blades...

Why We Only See One Side of the...

Peter Molyneux Shares Thoughts on Latest Fable Trailer...

Immortal zombie dinosaurs? Big Tech on the dissection...

Cheap Switch games: Save up to 43% with...

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale Offers New Low...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy