In Bavaria, health insurance patients can continue to be vaccinated against Corona on a chip card. The KVB announced that a dispute over remuneration between the Bavarian Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVB) and the statutory health insurance companies had been settled.

Nothing will change for the patients. “Even if there is currently no great demand for the corona vaccination in the practices, we are well prepared for the autumn and possible new flu waves,” commented the KVB board.

Solution found for Bavaria

Vaccination against the corona virus will remain a service provided by statutory health insurance companies in Bavaria. If no compromise had been found, health insurance patients would have had to pay for corona vaccinations privately from next week and then submit the bill to their health insurance company. A solution has now been found for Bavaria that provides for a moderate increase in remuneration for all vaccination services, the KVB explained. This would allow patients with health insurance to receive vaccination services as usual.

Individual federal states reach agreement – elsewhere the fronts are hardened

Anyone who would like to be vaccinated against Corona should continue to have the opportunity to do so free of charge. This is how Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach from the SPD wants it. There is now a solution for this in Schleswig-Holstein and Bavaria. But there are also countries in which the fronts are apparently still hardened. The Hessen Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians does not expect an agreement with the health insurance companies to be reached in the near future.