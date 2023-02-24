Home Business Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read at 41 bis”
Business

Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read at 41 bis”

by admin
Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read at 41 bis”

Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read”

Not being able to read what he wants when he wants is one of the main reasons they brought Alfredo Cospito to start the hunger strike against the 41 bis. Thus the lawyers of the anarchist detained in Opera at a meeting organized by the Criminal Chamber of Milan. Inmates in harsh prison regimes can indeed, he recalled Maria Teresa Pintus, “read only the books of the library of department 41 bis, unless authorized by the supervisory magistrate to access the books contained in the central library”. But even most of these “are not enough for Alfredo”, explains the lawyer returning from a visit to the San Paolo hospital, where his client is currently hospitalized.

The lawyer: “Cospito says he could die without being able to read”

“He says: why can’t I read the books that made me great anymore? Why can’t I read what is a story that is part of me? He says it, he could die without being able to read, without being able to write, without being able to continue study”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The official version of iOS WeChat 8.0.27 is released: the personal QR code can finally change the style and become more beautiful - Kuai Technology

You may also like

Eni, record profit in 2022, Q4 below expectations....

Intesa Sanpaolo: new Fixed Leverage on indices linked...

Poor despite work: pandemic, inflation and war bring...

Social, attention to Prime Minister Meloni drops. But...

Gundlach on the Fed and rates: there will...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes collectively...

Valtecne: submit an application for admission to EGM...

Autostrade Meridionali, dividend of 3.5 euro

Ukraine, a year of war told by a...

Felt alone against single thought. Between Ddl Zan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy