Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t read”

Not being able to read what he wants when he wants is one of the main reasons they brought Alfredo Cospito to start the hunger strike against the 41 bis. Thus the lawyers of the anarchist detained in Opera at a meeting organized by the Criminal Chamber of Milan. Inmates in harsh prison regimes can indeed, he recalled Maria Teresa Pintus, “read only the books of the library of department 41 bis, unless authorized by the supervisory magistrate to access the books contained in the central library”. But even most of these “are not enough for Alfredo”, explains the lawyer returning from a visit to the San Paolo hospital, where his client is currently hospitalized.

The lawyer: “Cospito says he could die without being able to read”

“He says: why can’t I read the books that made me great anymore? Why can’t I read what is a story that is part of me? He says it, he could die without being able to read, without being able to write, without being able to continue study”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

