CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

23:00 Our live LIVE for tonight ends here. Thanks to all of you, friends of OA Sport, for following us. Have a good continuation of the evening and a sporting greeting!

22:55 Italbasket responds to Spain – winner against Iceland – and remains at the top of group L. Unfortunately, Ukraine is ousted from the fight to try to grab the third and last place useful for accessing this summer’s World Cup . Nico Mannion is found in an excellent state of form and scores 28 points (Career high for him in the national team), with Marco Spissu who unlocks himself in the third quarter finishing with 21 points on the scoresheet. For Ukraine, instead, 5 points from Sanon. The Azzurri will fly to Spain tomorrow to face the Red Furies by Sergio Scariolo.

The final siren sounds at the Modigliani Forum in Livorno: Italy beats Ukraine 85-75 and will play for first place in the group against Spain on Sunday evening!

85-75 Severini from two puts an end to the game!

83-75 Another basket for Ukraine’s number 52!

83-73 1/2 for Voinalovych with the clock stopped!

83-72 2/2 for Bliznyuk in the line: -12 Ukraine!

83-70 HIM AGAIN, HIM AGAIN: MARCOOO SPISSUUUUU

80-70 Lukashov answers with the same coin!

80-67 SPISSUUUUU: SOLO RETINAAAAA

77-67 1/2 for Herun for free players: -10 for guests!

77-66 Herun from the middle distance: Ukraine tries to gnaw a few points from the Azzurri!

77-64 Kovilar answers with the same coin!

77-61 THE TRIPLE OF LUCA SEVERINIIIII

74-61 MANNIOOONNN!! WHAT A PLAY FOR THE SON OF PEACE, +13 ITALY.

71-61 Mannion from average: 25 points and points record scored by Red Mamba with the blue shirt!

69-61 Tessitori on Mannion’s assist: the Azzurri try the decisive stretch!

67-61 1/2 for Sanon with the clock stopped, -6 Ukraine!

67-60 SPISSUUUU!! BOMBAAAAAAAA

64-60 Reyer Venezia’s playmaker is “on fire“: another penetration and +4 Italy! Time-out Ukraine.

62-60 Again Often by two: Italy puts its nose back in front!

60-60 Voinalovych with 2 + 1 which calls everything into question again!

60-57 He often raises the bar: 5 points in a row for the Sardinian playmaker!

The last leg begins at the Modigliani Forum in Livorno!

The third quarter also goes on file: Italy puts the arrow in and takes the lead 58-57!

58-57 SPISSUUUU!! THE SURPASSOOOOO TRIPLA

55-57 1/2 for Pustovyi from the line: +2 for the guests!

55-56 Sydorov takes advantage of the table and brings Ukraine back to the front!

55-54 Nico Mannion’s hand does not shake: 2/2, blue counter-overtaking and 23 points for the former Golden State Warriors!

53-54 Bobrov basket: guest overtaking, with Gianmarco Pozzecco who immediately stops the game by calling time-out!

53-52 2/2 for Bobrov for the free throws: -1 Ukraine!

53-50 Triple by Pustovyi: 5-0 mini-break by the guests who return to only one possession full of disadvantage!

53-47 Pustovyi corrects the shot: Ukraine tries to shorten!

53-45 1/2 for Riccardo Moraschini in the line!

52-45 Tap-in of Weavers: +7 Azzurri!

50-45 Mannion does not want to stop: basket and +5 Italy!

48-45 MORASCHINIII!! TRIPLAAAAAAA

45-45 2/2 per Bliznyuk free throws: draw!

45-43 Excellent use of the pin for Amedeo Tessitori: basket and Italy’s first advantage in the third set!

Everything is ready for the shooting to begin. It starts again from 43-43 with which the first two quarters ended.

21:55 Nico Mannion is the Azzurri’s top scorer with 19 points (24 is his Career high in the national team, scored in the final of the Pre-Olympic match in Belgrade against Serbia), with Riccardo Visconti who ‘wet’ his debut in the Azzurri with 7 points. For the Ukrainians, however, 14 points from Sanon and 7 from Sydorov. More precise guests from the paint (70.6%), while the hosts travel with 53.8% from the arc. Similar percentages instead from the line: 71.4% Italy and 66.6% Ukraine.

Bliznyuk misses the last shot of the first half: it goes to half-time rest with a score of 43-43!

43-43 GIORDANO BORTOLANI WITHOUT MERCY FROM THE ARC: THE BOMB OF THE DRAW!

40-43 Very delicate hand for the number 30: triple and overtaking!

40-40 Sanon goes all the way: double digits (11 points) and draw!

40-38 Irregular block by Guglielmo Caruso: basket valid for guests!

40-36 2/2 for Pustovyi with the clock stopped: two points gnawed by Ukraine!

40-34 MAAANNIOONN!! TRIPLAAAAA

37-34 Penetration by Marco Spissu on Tessitori’s assist!

35-34 Bobrov on an assist from Sanon: 4-0 mini-partial of the guests who return to -1, with Gianmarco Pozzecco who stops the game by calling time-out!

35-32 Sanon raises the parable and keeps Ukraine at -3!

35-30 Semi-hook by Amedeo Tessitori: +5 Italy!

33-30 Visconti continues to score points: 7 points for the young ex Brindisi!

31-30 Runner by Sydorov: Ukraine does not give up!

31-28 VISCONTIIII!! TRIPLAAAAA

28-28 Sydorov brings the match back to a draw!

28-26 Sanon immediately replies with the same coin: the guests don’t give up!

28-23 LUCA SEVERINI BOMB: +5 ITALY!

25-23 Sanon placement: -2 Ukraine!

25-21 Riccardo Visconti burns the retina from two: first points for the young player from Pesaro, making his debut in the senior national team!

The second set begins, with Paul Biligha sitting on the bench in pain: there are fears of a major injury for the captain of the national team for tonight!

The first quarter ends: Italy is ahead 23-21 over Ukraine!

23-21 1/2 for Often stopwatch!

22-21 Triple by Voinalovych: the yellow and blues shorten again to -1!

22-18 3/3 by Nico Mannion for free: Italy returns to score!

19-18 Bobrov from the paint: the guests make up for it and return to a single point disadvantage when entering the last minute of the first quarter!

19-16 Jumper by Sanon: open partial of 7-0 from Ukraine which returns to -3!

19-14 Triple by Lukashov: -5 and time-out by Gianmarco Pozzecco!

19-11 Tap-in by Voinalovych: Ukraine unlocks and returns to a double-digit disadvantage!

19-9 MANNIOOOONNN!! TRIPLEAAAAA DAY

16-9 The hand does not tremble at Red Mamba: 3/3 and double digits for the Virtus Bologna playmaker (10 points)!

13-9 MANNION GOES ALL THE WAY: ITALY’S 5-0 BREAK!

11-9 TRIPLE BY GIAMPAOLO RICCI: THE AZZURRI COME BACK IN FRONT!

8-9 Only one free kick scored by the Ukrainians with Pustovy: +1!

8-8 Tessitori calls everything into question!

6-8 Pustovy from two: overtaking of the guests!

6-6 1/2 for Tessori with the clock stopped: still a draw!

5-6 1/2 for Herun in the line: +1 Ukraine!

5-5 NICO MANNION ANSWERS WITH THE SAME COIN!

2-5 Sydorov’s triple: overtaking of the guests!

2-2 Blynzyuk penetration: Ukrainian draw!

2-0 Mannion scores both free throws available: the score is unlocked!

0/2 for weavers with the clock stopped!

Everything is ready for tonight’s challenge. Have a good game everyone!

20:55 It’s time for the National anthems!

20:50 Italy and Ukraine are already on the parquet for warming up, with the tap-off that will be lifted in just under 10 minutes. Tickets pulverized for this match, with the Modigliani Forum sold out in every order of seating (eight thousand spectators): Livorno responds in the best possible way to the return of the national team to Tuscany almost thirty years after their last appearance.

20:45 Coach Bagatskis tries to answer with the twelve men at his disposal for tonight’s challenge:

#7 Denis Lukashov (1989, 188, P, Prometey)

#11 Oleksandr Lypovyi (1991, 203, A, Prometey)

#13 Vyacheslav Bobrov (1992, 203, A, Budivelnyk)

#17 Andrii Voinalovich (1999, 207, A, Tartu – Estonia)

#23 Artem Pustovy (1992, 219, C, Murcia – Spain)

#30 Issuf Sanon (1999, 194, P, Prometey)

#32 Bogdan Blyznyuk (1995, 198, A, Budivelnyk)

#33 Volodymyr Koniev (1989, 203, A, Budivelnyk)

#35 Artem Kovalev (1997, 208, A, Pieno Zvaigzdes Pasvalys – Lithuania)

#50 Oleksandr Kovlyar (2002, 188, P, Khimik)

#52 Volodymyr Gerun (1994, 208, C, Real Betis – Spain)

#55 Ilya Sidorov (1996, 184, P, Prometey)

20:40 These are the twelve chosen by the Friulian CT:

#0 Marco Spissu (1995, 184, P, Human Reyer Venice)

#1 Niccolo Mannion (2001, 190, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

#6 Paul Biligha (1990, 200, C, EA7 Emporio Armani Milano)

#12 Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

#16 Amedeo Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Umana Reyer Venice)

#17 Giampaolo Ricci (1991, 202, A, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan)

#22 Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Tezenis Verona)

#24 Riccardo Moraschini (1991, 194, G/A, Umana Reyer Venice)

#30 Guglielmo Caruso (1999, 208, A/C, Openjobmetis Varese)

#36 Riccardo Visconti (1998, 198, G, Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro)

#40 Luca Severini (1996, 204, A, Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona)

#53 Tomas Woldetensae (1998, 196, G/A, Openjobmetis Varese)

20:35 The Azzurri already have the pass for the World Cup which will take place in Asia in the summer in their pocket, with the head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco who will certainly try to do some experiments in tonight’s match. Instead, Ukraine must win to try and keep alive the last remaining hopes of qualifying for the world championship, with a 3-5 victory in the second phase (group L).

20:30 Good evening to all OA Sport readers! Welcome to the live LIVE of Italy-Ukraine, a match valid for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers!

BASKETBALL OLIMPIA MILAN-PANATHINAIKOS LIVE LIVE FROM 8.30 PM

The match schedule – The presentation of the challenge

Good morning to all, friends of OA Sport! We welcome you to the live LIVE of Italy-Ukraine, Qualifications for the 2023 Basketball World Cup!

Gianmarco Pozzecco’s Azzurri, with the pass already won for the world championship, want to do well in front of the home crowd on the tenth day of Group L. 6-2 is the result of Italbasket, which will then fly to Spain to face Caceres le Red Furies by Sergio Scariolo in the last round scheduled for Sunday at 18:00 to try to avenge the defeat suffered in the first leg in extra time in Pesaro.

Ukraine must try to reverse the odds and try to win to keep their qualification hopes alive. 3-5 is the score for the Gialloblù, just one victory away from the duo made up of Georgia and Iceland (4-4) currently positioned in third place – the last one useful to detach the pass for the World Cup which will be played between Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

Ball to two which will be raised at the Modigliani Forum in Livorno at 21:00. Have fun everyone, with the LIVE broadcast of OA Sport!

Credit: Ciamillo

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport