The new Board of Sport and Health. Marco Mezzaroma Chairman, Diego Nepi Molineris Chief Executive Officer. Minister Abodi: “People of great quality”

The new members of the Board of Directors were appointed today by the shareholders’ meeting.

The chairman of the board is Marco Mezzaroma, the managing director is Diego Nepi Molineris. The other three members of the Council are: Professor Maria Spena, appointed by the Minister of University and Research, Dr. Rita Di Quinzio, appointed by the Minister of Health, and Dr. Fabio Caiazzo, appointed by the Minister of Education and I deserve. On the five members of the Board, the Ministers had requested and obtained, in the last few hours, a favorable opinion from the Culture and Sport commissions of the Chamber and Senate.

The corporate bodies are completed by the Board of Statutory Auditors, whose President, designated by the Minister of the Economy, is Dr. Silvio Salini, and is made up of two members: Dr. Elena Gazzola and Dr. Piero Alonzo, designated by the Minister for Sports and for Youth.

With the inauguration of the new Board of Directors, the mandate of the previous Board chaired by the lawyer Vito Cozzoli and made up of the other two members, Adriana Bonifacino and Roberto Farnè, ends.

The new members of the Board of Directors also received a message of good wishes from the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi.

“Sport and Health, the government company entrusted with the implementation of public policies on sport has a new board of directors – Minister Abodi declared in a statement –. A heartfelt wish for good work and good collaboration to the president Marco Mezzaroma, the managing director Diego Nepi Molineris and the directors Maria Spena, Rita Di Quinzio and Fabio Caiazzo. I am sure the quality of the people who make up the board, starting from the figures of the president Mezzaroma and the managing director Nepi Molineris, will allow the mission entrusted to the company to be fully implemented, following the guidelines that will be shared in advance next week with the shareholder, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, before being formally transmitted to the company”.

“Sports and Health Spa – added the Minister – will continue to work to help broaden the sporting base of people of all ages even more, giving further and systematic impetus to the relationship between sport, social life, school, university and health, with the priority objective of improve quality and healthy lifestyles in our nation”.

From Abodi also “special thanks to the outgoing president Vito Cozzoli for the daily, constant and qualified work carried out during his mandate, which I extend to the directors, professor Roberto Farne’ and professor Adriana Bonifacino, for their passionate and competent contribution”.