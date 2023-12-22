Home » Costa Rica-El Salvador International Bus Used for Drug Trafficking Seized by State
Costa Rica-El Salvador International Bus Used for Drug Trafficking Seized by State

A bus that made international trips between Costa Rica and El Salvador has been seized by the state after a judge determined it to be in the possession of illicit substances. The bus, belonging to Tica Bus company, was found to be transporting 5 kilos of cocaine valued at $126,946.93. The bus was also discovered to have been modified with secret compartments to hide the illicit substances during transportation.

The judge, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office and through the Asset Forfeiture unit, has ordered the delivery of the bus to the Salvadoran State, along with the amount of $4,000 in cash that was seized in the same operation.

The driver of the bus, Luis López Borbón, a Costa Rican national, attempted to bribe the authorities to avoid being brought before Salvadoran justice. However, he was prosecuted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crimes of illicit drug trafficking and active bribery.

The discovery was made on June 6, 2019, during a routine procedure with the support of anti-narcotics agents and K9 pairs from the PNC. This operation marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking between the two countries.

