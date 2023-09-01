Costco Faces Backlash and Controversy Over Limited Sale of Cakes and Pies in Some Branches

Costco Faces Backlash over Limited Sale of Cakes and Pies

MEXICO CITY, August 30 (EL UNIVERSAL) – Costco has recently attracted attention after reports from its partners revealed that the company has restricted the sale of cakes and pies in certain branches. The complaints arose as the resale of these desserts at inflated prices started circulating on social media platforms.

While Costco has remained silent on the matter, numerous individuals have expressed their opinions both in favor and against the measure. Additionally, some opportunistic individuals have used the controversy to gain popularity on social media.

One such case is that of “Costquito,” a business located in Guanajuato, which sells Costco items without requiring a membership. This establishment emerged due to the absence of a Costco store in the community of San Francisco del Rincón. Customers can find a variety of products, including cleaners, drinks, hygiene items, food, and the highly sought-after pies and cakes.

Popular YouTuber La Gallera del Bajío visited Costquito and spoke with the staff. According to their findings, the store has only been open for a month but gained rapid popularity thanks to the internet. Distinct from Costco’s official branches, Costquito does not require customers to have a membership.

Notably, Costco is an international chain of self-service stores that operates as an Exclusive Prices Club for members with an active membership. The company’s official website states that Costco offers a broad range of products from national and international brands, including basic necessities and food items.

Costco has branches in several regions, including America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. To become a client, individuals need to join one of the available memberships, which include executive, golden, or business options, in order to enjoy purchase benefits.

Overall, Costco’s decision to limit the sale of cakes and pies has sparked controversy among its partners and customers. In the midst of this debate, the emergence of Costquito has further fueled the discussion surrounding the availability of Costco products without a membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

