Spanish Chain Roc Hotels to Manage Iconic El Viejo y el Mar Hotel in Cuba's Marina Hemingway
Spanish Chain Roc Hotels to Manage Iconic El Viejo y el Mar Hotel in Cuba’s Marina Hemingway

The Cubanacán Group of Cuba and the Roc Hotels chain of Spain have entered into an administration and marketing contract for the management of the El Viejo y el Mar hotel in Marina Hemingway, Havana. According to the agreement, the Spanish party will take over the management of the hotel from January 1, 2024, under the name Hotel Roc El Viejo y el Mar, with a four-star category.

As part of the agreement, Roc Hotels is committed to promoting the hotel in international markets using its established marketing strategies. The company plans to apply the rules and procedures followed in its other hotels to elevate the reputation and attract more guests to El Viejo y el Mar.

The Cubanacán Group, established in 1987, specializes in promoting, marketing, and operating hotel facilities in Cuba and abroad. It currently has a stake in 70 hotels with approximately 15,000 rooms, including partnerships with renowned international hotel chains. In addition to its city hotels, the Cuban company operates under various commercial brands, including Sol y Playa with Brisas and Club Amigo, and Horizontes, which offers accommodations in natural surroundings.

The Cuban Government aims to revitalize the tourism sector and attract 3.5 million international visitors by 2023. Tourism is a crucial pillar of the Cuban economy, contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign exchange earnings. Various external factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the sanctions imposed by the United States, have affected the sector. However, the Cuban Government is taking measures to recover and strengthen the industry, including associating with esteemed international hotel chains.

According to recent data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (Onei), Cuba has experienced a significant increase in international visitors, with 1,489,286 arrivals between January and July of this year, representing a 178.4% growth compared to the same period in 2022.

The partnership between the Cubanacán Group and Roc Hotels is expected to contribute to the recovery and growth of tourism in Cuba, attracting more international visitors and boosting the economy.

