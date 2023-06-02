Costs from 170,000 euros: This iPhone is also a Rolex Daytona

The Rolex is emblazoned on the back like a very expensive pop socket. Caviar

An iPhone that doubles as a Rolex Daytona? The Dubai-based brand Caviar has now published such images. Price point: from 182,000 US dollars, the equivalent of around 170,000 euros. The piece is said to be the first in a series that combines traditional watches with technology. Caviar offers customers luxury customization, especially for tech items such as iPhones or Apple Watches with gold-plated backs.

Should it be the current iPhone 14 Pro or rather one Rolex Daytona? Few people have asked themselves this question so far – depending on the version, a Rolex Daytona costs at least five digits, an iPhone Pro Max in the most expensive configuration just under 2100 euros. The Dubai based luxury brand But Caviar answered her anyway: why not both?

The company, which specializes in luxury customization for tech products, has a iPhone 14 with a Rolex Daytona built into the back. Pictures and a video of the company show the unusual symbiosis, the built Swiss Luxury clock It is reminiscent of a pop socket, albeit a very expensive one. The case of the iPhone is also emblazoned with 18 carats gold ornaments in the style of a racing car.

iPhone 14 and luxury Rolex in one

The press release does not reveal the speed measured by the gold speedometers. Perhaps that of the rapidly declining account balance. Because even in the smallest version, Caviar estimates a proud 182,000 US dollars, the equivalent of around 170,000 euros, for its luxury chimera.

The creation of the accessory took about a month and a half, says Caviar. But that’s just the beginning. Overall, the company wants for its luxury series develop three hybrids of iPhone and Rolex Daytona.

