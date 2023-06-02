Home » March 2023
Technology

March 2023

by admin

The WiFi stays on

I leave the house for several days. For the first time I consciously leave the WLAN on in the house, despite a simple button with which I can realize the energy saving potential of a deactivated WLAN. But a camera is also connected via the WiFi, which lets me watch the entrance to the house, and with the WiFi switched on, I can control the lights in the house when I’m out and about, so that the house looks a little occupied. I remember my father used to connect a timer to a living room lamp when we went on vacation. The living room lamp was switched on every evening with the timer for a few hours so that the house looked occupied. Today I could even play music in the house via Alexa when I’m out and about.

(Molinarius)

