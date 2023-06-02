a mother and her two daughters were arrested for selling cocaine

A 41-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 21 and 19, were arrested in the last few hours in the city of Freyre accused of selling cocaine.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ramón Bautista Mestre s/n from the 9 de Julio neighborhood.

Drug kidnapping in Freyre: what they found

In the property, FPA investigators seized several doses of cocaine ready for sale, money, and items allegedly related to the division of illicit substances.

Authorities from the San Francisco Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office ordered the remission of the kidnapped and the transfer of the detainees to a judicial headquarters for alleged violation of the National Narcotics Law.