Home » a mother and her two daughters were arrested for selling cocaine
Entertainment

a mother and her two daughters were arrested for selling cocaine

by admin
a mother and her two daughters were arrested for selling cocaine

A 41-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 21 and 19, were arrested in the last few hours in the city of Freyre accused of selling cocaine.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ramón Bautista Mestre s/n from the 9 de Julio neighborhood.

Drug kidnapping in Freyre: what they found

In the property, FPA investigators seized several doses of cocaine ready for sale, money, and items allegedly related to the division of illicit substances.

Authorities from the San Francisco Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office ordered the remission of the kidnapped and the transfer of the detainees to a judicial headquarters for alleged violation of the National Narcotics Law.

See also  South Korean singer TOP wanted to commit suicide due to drug scandal, said he wanted to cultivate artists in the future

You may also like

An Argentine will lead the UN Meteorological agency

Sister Lang’s real duel is in Taobao: Xie...

The master joined the new generation to perform...

The boy who had disappeared in the Argüello...

Chiara Ferragni: the revenues of her companies doubled...

When do Chapelco, Bayo, Caviahue and Batea Mahuida...

Cha Ling joined hands with artists Wang Yang...

Sixth Moscow airstrike in six days on kyiv

The “good show” in “Pretty Fighting” staged Mencius’...

Bullrich said he would not go on vacation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy