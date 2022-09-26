Listen to the audio version of the article

Two loans for a total of 20 million euros to achieve objectives in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance). Sustainable growth is at the center of the development project of the Coswell group, an Emilian company specialized in the production and marketing of personal care and well-being products, supported in this path by Intesa Sanpaolo.

The operation in support of the Group’s industrial strategy consists of a loan of 15.6 million, 5 years, which is accompanied by a second loan of 4.4 million for 6 years backed by a Sace Guarantee. Both are based on Intesa’s S-Loan ceiling, reserved for projects that meet criteria of respect for the environment and reduction of consumption and have been structured by the Corporate Finance Mid-Cap department of the Imi Corporate & Investment Banking Division, as part of the bank’s commitment to support the investments of companies in the environmental transition and the objectives linked to the NRP.

For Coswell – which owns brands such as L’Angelica, Biorepair, Blanx, Prep, Bionsen, Isomar, Lenigola, Fave di Fuca, and also in the pharmacy channel Isomar and Mister Baby, as well as perfumes and cosmetics such as Luciano Soprani and Renato Balestra – the the objectives are strategic: to achieve an electricity supply that comes for 99% from renewable sources and to implement a structured strategy of involving customers and suppliers on sustainability issues.

Comments

For the president Paolo Gualandi, «a concrete social commitment characterizes the Coswell Group as a company with a strong vocation for innovation to promote sustainable development, focusing the growth of the business on the value of people as a lever to create quality products. Intesa Sanpaolo will allow us to finance the new 2023-2025 medium-term plan with important industrial investments based on three coherent and interconnected principles: technological innovation; energy saving; lower environmental impact “.

In this context, Human Resources will be strengthened with the continuous search for talents and qualified personnel. For Alessandra Florio, director of Emilia-Romagna and Marche of Intesa, “Intesa’s commitment to support investments in environmental and social sustainability, to improve the ESG profile of companies” is confirmed. Sace also reaffirms its commitment in this direction with Marco Mercurio, Mid Corporate Center North manager.