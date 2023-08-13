Home » Counterfeit record in Switzerland: damage has tripled
Counterfeit record in Switzerland: damage has tripled

Counterfeit record in Switzerland: damage has tripled

Counterfeit money high: The damage has tripled to around 7.5 million francs – that’s what’s behind it

Flowers worth almost 7.5 million Swiss francs were withdrawn from circulation in Switzerland last year. That is significantly more than in 2021. This is due to the accumulation of a very specific type of fraud.

Blossoms on the rise: in 2022, three times as much counterfeit money was seized in Switzerland than in the previous year.

It happened last week in the night from Thursday to Friday: Two men wanted to cross the border between Austria and Liechtenstein. Also in the luggage: counterfeit money in the amount of 770,000 euros. When the police searched her car, the smugglers were caught. The flowers were secured and the men arrested.

