Counterpoint: MediaTek achieves breakthrough success in China‘s high-end mobile phone market

While maintaining the top spot in the global smartphone chip market share, MediaTek has also achieved significant growth in China‘s high-end Android smartphone market share. The latest report released by Counterpoint Research, a well-known market research organization, shows that MediaTek Dimensity mobile chip has won the first place in the global and Chinese smartphone chip market for eight consecutive quarters, and in the second quarter of this year, it has won 42% of the Chinese smartphone chip market share. At the same time, the launch of the Dimensity 9000 series has enabled MediaTek to achieve breakthrough success in China‘s high-end mobile phone market, and this excellent performance is expected to continue.

In less than a year, the Dimensity 9000 series flagship chips have been widely recognized by the market and end users for their outstanding performance and energy efficiency. . Just recently, it was reported that the performance of the new generation flagship chip Dimensity 9200 broke the record, and it has a very high potential to help MediaTek take another step in the high-end market to further stabilize its leading position in the mobile phone chip industry.

Counterpoint said: MeidaTek has achieved breakthrough success in China‘s high-end mobile phone market. The company has been committed to investing in flagship mobile phone chips, and the Dimensity 9000, launched late last year, is a milestone in the Dimensity series.

MediaTek ranks No. 1 in the global smartphone SoC market share for eight consecutive quarters

At the same time, it has been the No. 1 market share in China‘s smartphone SoC market for a long time.

The high-end mobile phone market has a strong momentum, adding the killer Dimensity 9200

The report shows that MediaTek’s share of China‘s high-end Android smartphone market (wholesale prices are higher than $500, or about RMB 3,635) has grown significantly. The Dimensity 9000 series has successfully achieved a breakthrough and has become a must-have for the flagship models of many leading mobile phone manufacturers. Under the fierce competition in the high-end mobile phone market, MediaTek Dimensity has continuously demonstrated its excellent technical strength and keen insight into user needs, and has made steady progress in the high-end mobile phone chip market, bringing sustainable growth. Counterpoint pointed out that MediaTek plans to launch a new generation of flagship chips in the fourth quarter of 2022 to continue its growth momentum in the high-end mobile phone market.

Looking back on MediaTek’s journey to enter the top flagship market, it can be said that the momentum is broken. Dale Gai, Research Director of Counterpoint Semiconductor, said, “MediaTek has always been committed to investing in flagship mobile phone chips. The Dimensity 9000 launched at the end of last year is a milestone in the Dimensity series.” Thanks to its outstanding product strength, leading smartphones Manufacturers have launched flagship models equipped with Dimensity 9000 series chips this year, making MediaTek’s circle of friends in the high-end mobile phone market bigger and bigger.

If the launch of the Dimensity 9000 series last year started the first year of MediaTek’s flagship, the Dimensity 9200, which will be released in November this year, is another killer of MediaTek’s firm foothold in the high-end market, which will help the MediaTek Dimensity brand to accelerate its penetration into the flagship mobile phone in the high-priced segment. market.

Deploy cutting-edge trends early and lead the development of flagship technologies and experiences

For a long time, the ultimate performance is the key point of flagship chips, and it is also the information that end users are most concerned about. Last year’s Dimensity 9000 not only brought breakthrough energy efficiency performance, but also led the smartphone to break the AnTuTu benchmark for the first time, becoming the performance ceiling of flagship chips; this year, it was reported that the Dimensity 9200’s performance The running score exceeded 1.26 million, a record high, and the GPU running score also broke the record, which immediately filled users’ expectations for the new platform.

The improvement of the experience is not just as simple as the high fluency of the game screen. MediaTek has long been committed to promoting the continuous development of mobile graphics technology. It has laid out the mobile ray tracing technology as early as a few years ago. This technology is considered to be the next decade. The most potential game black technology.

Dale Gai, Research Director of Counterpoint Semiconductor, said: “The mobile game market has grown rapidly in the past 1-2 years, accounting for about half of the game market. We believe that the mobile game ecosystem still has a lot of room for improvement at the hardware level. We are very pleased See, MediaTek’s GPU is the first to provide enhanced ray tracing support for mobile phones, enriching the development of surreal picture quality in the smartphone industry. MediaTek announced support for the latest ray tracing API, 3D picture quality enhancement technology, and actively cooperated with the software in the ecosystem Work closely with game developers to become a pathfinder for mobile graphics technology.”

In addition to the self-developed technology in mobile light tracking, MediaTek also cooperates with developers and hardware manufacturers to promote the ecological development of mobile light tracking. In a sense, it can be said that MediaTek is a witness and important promoter of the development of mobile light tracking. Cutting-edge technologies such as mobile light tracking, 5G new dual-pass, and AI image semantic segmentation technology in computational photography are the flagship The source of competitiveness and differentiation of chips in the high-end mobile phone market.

It is not difficult to find that the core driving force of MediaTek’s rapid progress on the flagship road is its persistence in technological innovation and accurate and in-depth prediction and investment of industry development trends. The upcoming new generation of Dimensity flagship chip Dimensity 9200 will undoubtedly be It will become an important part of the high-end mobile phone market in 2023, inject new vitality into the market, and expect the Dimensity 9200 to bring us more surprises.

