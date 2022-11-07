BNS (BASEMENT NEVER SLEEPS), located at No. 8 Hengshan Road, Shanghai, creatively integrates galleries and clubs. The first-floor gallery is committed to promoting the cross-border integration of contemporary art, fashion, music, and street culture. It will be transformed into a night time. Hidden entrance to the underground club. The first exhibition at BNS Gallery brings the first solo exhibition of Japanese artist Tetsu Nagato in China, “Unforgettable Moments”. The artist composed the images of this exhibition through a long-term collection of a large number of Berlin street posters, photographs and the remains of Internet museums. Animations, collages, photographs and large-scale sculptures.

Tetsuya Nagato started his artistic career in the late 1990s. As the artistic director of the well-known fashion brand UNDERCOVER, his artistic reach extends to all aspects of global capitalism, including magazines, advertisements, brands, and films. Fragments of his digital photographs and collage art are buried in his designs in collaboration with UNDERCOVER’s Shield Takahashi. The gallery’s collages will be placed between states of “ancient relics” and “products of modernity”, with a methodical re-examination of the relationship between painting, photography and sculpture.

Tetsuya Nagato “Unforgettable Moments” Solo Exhibition @ BNS

Dates: November 10, 2022 to January 31, 2023

Time: Tuesday to Sunday 11:00 – 19:00

Address: BNS, Building 6, No. 8, Hengshan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai