Aggravated culpable epidemic and multiple manslaughter are also among the disputed crimes

Rain of investigation conclusion notices three years after the start of the pandemic: the then prime minister is under investigation Joseph Conte and the former Minister of Health Robert Hopethe newly reconfirmed president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and his former welfare adviser, Julius Gallera.

Managers of the Ministry of Health (some no longer in office) are also under investigation: the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro; the coordinator of the first Scientific Technical Committee Agostino Miozzo; the then head of the Civil Defense Angelo Borrelli and the president of the Superior Council of Health Frank Locatelli.

Three years after the start of the pandemic, the Bergamo prosecutor’s office closed the investigation into the management of the first wave. The Guardia di Finanza has started the notifications of the final notices for the crimes of aggravated culpable epidemic, multiple manslaughter, refusal of official documents for twenty suspects.

Proceedings will be sent to Court of Ministers both for the former Prime Minister Conte (whom the prosecutors contest aggravated manslaughter epidemic, multiple manslaughter) and for the former minister Speranza (whom the prosecutors contest aggravated manslaughter epidemic, multiple manslaughter and refusal of official documents) .

The investigation concerns, among other things, the failure to update and implement the pandemic plans at national and regional level, but also the renunciation of establishing the red zone in the municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro at the end of February 2020. The prosecutors were able to count on the advice of the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, today Senator Pd.

