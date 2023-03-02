Home Business Covid, Fontana’s lawyers: “There were no signs that he was among the suspects”
Covid, Fontana's lawyers: "There were no signs that he was among the suspects"

Covid, Fontana's lawyers: "There were no signs that he was among the suspects"

Covid, Fontana's lawyers: "There were no signs that he was among the suspects"

“We didn’t have the slightest sign of participating in the ‘banquet’ of the suspects. Fontana had been heard as a person informed about the facts and since then there has been absolute silence”. It is the lawyer’s comment Jacopo Think, legal of Attilio Fontana, at the close of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office on the management of the Covid pandemic, which also sees the president of Lombardy among the suspects. Today, adds the lawyer, “we first learn from the media and without any formal notification that we are among the suspects”. And again: “We note – explains the defender – that the Prosecutor of Bergamo has underlined that the conclusion of the investigation is not an indictment. We will see, we will see. It is not even an act of defense”.

