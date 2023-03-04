How will the prosecutor’s investigation end? Pregliasco: “It will be very difficult to prove the elements of the persons under investigation”

Should the government or the Lombardy region establish the red zone in the Bergamo area in March 2020? “The problem to be clarified is an aspect that I would define as legal and linked to the provisions of the Fifth Title of the Constitution on liability”. Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist and member of the Lombardy Cts in 2020, speaks on Affaritaliani.it regarding the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into the missing red zone in Alzano and Nembro, which also sees among the suspects the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the former health minister Roberto Speranza, the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the former councilor to Health of the Giulio Gallera region.

“It was a difficult choice and it is obvious that there has been and that there is a rebound of responsibility. In retrospect, today, it is easy to say that everything had to be closed. At that moment, however, I remember that there was little knowledge of the virus and above all of the role of asymptomatic people, who were the majority of cases. They are political and not technical choices that have taken place throughout the pandemic period, having to keep health and economic needs together, a sort of schizophrenia. The proposal for a parliamentary inquiry commission is because too much has been done, such as the introduction of the green pass. In Bergamo, the exact opposite is disputed, of not having closed everything four days earlier. The world upside down”.

