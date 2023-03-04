Home Business Covid, Pregliasco: “It’s easy to say today ‘everything had to be closed’. But then…”
Business

Covid, Pregliasco: “It’s easy to say today ‘everything had to be closed’. But then…”

by admin
Covid, Pregliasco: “It’s easy to say today ‘everything had to be closed’. But then…”

How will the prosecutor’s investigation end? Pregliasco: “It will be very difficult to prove the elements of the persons under investigation”

Should the government or the Lombardy region establish the red zone in the Bergamo area in March 2020? “The problem to be clarified is an aspect that I would define as legal and linked to the provisions of the Fifth Title of the Constitution on liability”. Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist and member of the Lombardy Cts in 2020, speaks on Affaritaliani.it regarding the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into the missing red zone in Alzano and Nembro, which also sees among the suspects the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the former health minister Roberto Speranza, the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the former councilor to Health of the Giulio Gallera region.

“It was a difficult choice and it is obvious that there has been and that there is a rebound of responsibility. In retrospect, today, it is easy to say that everything had to be closed. At that moment, however, I remember that there was little knowledge of the virus and above all of the role of asymptomatic people, who were the majority of cases. They are political and not technical choices that have taken place throughout the pandemic period, having to keep health and economic needs together, a sort of schizophrenia. The proposal for a parliamentary inquiry commission is because too much has been done, such as the introduction of the green pass. In Bergamo, the exact opposite is disputed, of not having closed everything four days earlier. The world upside down”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The Advisory Board of Luiss Business School for...

Apple delays AR/VR headset until Worldwide Developer Conference

The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance...

6 Questions about JD.com’s 10 Billion Subsidies- Wall...

Consolidation / market shakeout among providers of invoice...

The spaghetti diagram 🍝 in process analysis

Differentiated Autonomy: Puglia has requested the withdrawal of...

Overnight news: U.S. stocks close higher, international oil...

Event on June 28th on digitization in corporate...

Citigroup lays off in investment banking and mortgages

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy