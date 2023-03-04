Home World Moscow, Andrey Botikov, the scientist who worked on the anti-Covid Spuntnik vaccine, killed at home
Moscow, Andrey Botikov, the scientist who worked on the anti-Covid Spuntnik vaccine, killed at home

One of the scientists who helped create Russia’s Sputnik anti-Covid vaccine has been killed in northwest Moscow. According to Tass reports, Andrey Botikov, 47, was allegedly strangled with a belt in his home. Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of the murder. Investigators believe that the incident occurred following an argument that occurred over a quarrel. Botikov worked for the National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Andrey Botikov was allegedly killed in his apartment following a domestic dispute. According to Meduza, Botikov would be the owner of the apartment where the 29-year-old suspect in the murder lived. Botikov was a researcher at the Gamaleya Center in Moscow. The scientist was awarded a medal of merit for helping to develop the Sputnik anti-covid vaccine.

