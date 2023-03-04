Home Sports Alexandre Texier returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season?
Sports

Alexandre Texier returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season?

by admin
Alexandre Texier returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season?

On the Columbus side, the Blue Jackets traded defender Vladislav Gavrikov and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo in Los Angeles in exchange for Jonathan Quick, who was immediately sent to Las Vegas to pick up another goalkeeper, Michael Hutchinson. A rather calm “trade deadline” which is explained by the ranking of the Ohio franchise: with a record of 20 wins and 41 losses (including 6 in overtime) in 61 matches, the Blue Jackets are dead last in the Conference East.

Eyes are therefore logically turned towards next season… with Alexandre Texier? This is what the general manager of Columbus Jarmo Kekalainen hopes in any case. Facing the media this Friday evening, the Finn indicated that he expected the Frenchman, who is playing in Zurich this season, to return next year while the contract of the former Grenoble resident (2 years, 3, 05M$) ends this summer.

See also  “Donate 1 smile”, at 7 pm delivery of the 30 thousand euros

You may also like

NASCAR Truck Series: 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200...

Ml. Boleslav – Pilsen 4:2, the misery of...

A fuel depot catches fire and explodes in...

Tennis star Rublev criticizes Russian war of aggression

Royce tops the team’s history as the top...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso edges out Red...

Pardubice – Litvínov 2:3 SN, Chemists beat the...

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Maguire, Smith Rowe, Abraham, Kane,...

Hauser shoots back into the top field

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Jon Rahm struggles as Kurt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy