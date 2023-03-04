On the Columbus side, the Blue Jackets traded defender Vladislav Gavrikov and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo in Los Angeles in exchange for Jonathan Quick, who was immediately sent to Las Vegas to pick up another goalkeeper, Michael Hutchinson. A rather calm “trade deadline” which is explained by the ranking of the Ohio franchise: with a record of 20 wins and 41 losses (including 6 in overtime) in 61 matches, the Blue Jackets are dead last in the Conference East.