On the Columbus side, the Blue Jackets traded defender Vladislav Gavrikov and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo in Los Angeles in exchange for Jonathan Quick, who was immediately sent to Las Vegas to pick up another goalkeeper, Michael Hutchinson. A rather calm “trade deadline” which is explained by the ranking of the Ohio franchise: with a record of 20 wins and 41 losses (including 6 in overtime) in 61 matches, the Blue Jackets are dead last in the Conference East.
Eyes are therefore logically turned towards next season… with Alexandre Texier? This is what the general manager of Columbus Jarmo Kekalainen hopes in any case. Facing the media this Friday evening, the Finn indicated that he expected the Frenchman, who is playing in Zurich this season, to return next year while the contract of the former Grenoble resident (2 years, 3, 05M$) ends this summer.