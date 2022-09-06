Home Business Covivio increases its share of green financing and signs financing agreements
Covivio increases its share of green financing and signs financing agreements

Covivio, a real estate company in Europe and already a pioneer in the issue of Green Bonds, announces that it has finalized the conversion of some bond tranches into Green Bonds, bringing 100% of the Group’s bonds, for a total of 2.8 billion euros, to be green and thus taking a fundamental step in aligning its funding policy with ESG objectives.

In mid-July, the Group signed an eight-year mortgage bank loan of 115 million euros for the Silex building in the center of Lyon. Subsequently, at the end of July, the refinancing of a residential portfolio in Berlin for 145 million euros and a ten-year duration was signed. The average interest rate for these loans is 2.5%.

Also in July, the Group finally refinanced two green corporate credit lines for a total of 225 million euros, extending their maturities to 2027 and 2029. The basic loan terms have remained unchanged and can be modified based on the achievement environmental criteria (carbon emissions trajectory, building certification rate or energy consumption)

