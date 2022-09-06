The moment of Bojo’s farewell to the residence of the British prime ministers. Former prime minister and conservative leader Boris Johnson took his leave this morning from Downing Street before traveling to Balmoral in Scotland to “pass the baton” to Liz Truss, in what he himself called “an unexpected relay race”.

In front of family, friends and supporters, Johnson reiterated that he was proud of his work during his three years in government. In particular, he emphasized the military support given to Kiev against Russia, a decision which, he said, could help Ukraine turn the tide “of the worst war in Europe in 40 years”, but also the decline in unemployment in the Kingdom. United. As for the current economic crisis that has also hit England, the former prime minister has attributed part of the responsibility to Vladimir Putin, who will never be able to “bully” the Kingdom and its people. An expression that does not open to a relaxation of diplomatic relations between Westminster and the Kremlin, but expects to see how the new Prime Minister Truss will behave in this regard.

Johnson will now leave London to fly to Balmoral, Scotland. Here, he will hand over his mandate to Queen Elizabeth II and formalize the passing of the baton to Truss. The new premier – the third woman in UK history after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May – will then return to the capital and deliver her inaugural address, also at 10 Downing Street, after which institutional phone calls to key British ministers and chiefs will follow. of foreign state. The first in order will be the one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.