Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Tuesday in New York federal court to eight counts related to the collapse of his former cryptocurrency exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research.
The former cryptocurrency billionaire was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, individual charges of securities fraud and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to circumvent security rules. financing of electoral campaigns. The trial will begin on October 2.
See also "Switch off TV by June 2022 challenging goal but no postponements, the Government intervenes"