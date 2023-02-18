Home Business February single check, more money on the way. Find out what raise you’ll get. Digits
Business

February single check, more money on the way. Find out what raise you’ll get. Digits

by admin
February single check, more money on the way. Find out what raise you’ll get. Digits

February single check: increases compared to January

The official notifications are finally arriving, despite a small delay thesingle check of February will be paid around February 21-22, 2023, next week.

And there are also the increases linked to the 2023 Budget Law. Here is the table with the revaluations.

ISEE value Quota 2023 revalued Increases expected in 2023
Within 16,215 euros 91.88 euros 6.88 euros
Between 21,511.91 and 21,620 euros 76.75 euros 5.75 euros
Between 25,944.01 and 27,025 euros 61.61 euros 4.61 euros
Between 32,321.91 and 32,430 euros 46.48 euros 3.48 euros
37.726.91 and the 37,835 euros 31.34 euros 2.34 euros
Above 43,240 euros 16.21 euros 1.21 euros

ISEE value Quota 2023 revalued Increases expected in 2023
Within 16,215 euros 32.43 euros 2.43 euros
Between 21,511.91 and 21,620 euros 25.94 euros 1.94 euros
Between 25,944.01 and 27,025 euros 19.45 euros 1.45 euros
Between 32,321.91 and 32,430 euros 12.97 euros 0.97 euros
37.726.91 and 37,835 euros 6.48 euros 0.48 euros
Above 43,240 euros not expected 0.00
Showing 1 to 6 of 6 itemsPreviousNext
5. Table of the Single Allowance 2023 for children with disabilities under the age of 21

Disability Amount expected in 2023 Increases expected in 2023
Average 91.88 euros 6.88 euros
Grave 102.69 euros 7.69 euros
Not self-sufficient 113.50 euros 8.50 euros

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Best Piazza Affari in Europe with quarterly reports: good UniCredit, sprint for Mps and Carige

You may also like

Tim: CDP ready to present alternative offer for...

Gentiloni: “The Italian government is less anti-European than...

Portugal: goodbye golden visas. House prices too high

Five private entrepreneurs in China died of illness...

Resolution 19 of 06/02/2023 – Adjustment of the...

Portobello, Panfili: “A record-breaking 2022”

Samsung promises 4th generation upgrade of Galaxy S23...

EPP cancels summit in Naples. Berlusconi in the...

Bruce Willis’s health worsens: that’s what he has

“Three years of the epidemic, it only took...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy