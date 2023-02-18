Another step towards the great goal, and also the best way to approach the Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Napoli liquidates the Sassuolo practice (20th victory in Serie A out of 23 games played) and can now concentrate on Europe. Spalletti, on bench number one thousand, can be more than satisfied with the form of the team and in particular with his star players Oshimen (a goal and a post) and Kvaratshkelia (a goal) who allowed Napoli to go to the break with a reassuring double benefit.

THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH

Sassuolo tried but wasn’t even lucky: Laurienté hit the post immediately after the first Neapolitan goal and only a millimeter offside prevented the same French player from closing in the 43rd minute.

There were no Napoli fans in the corner reserved for guests, but from the choirs of those present at Mapei, Spalletti’s team did not seem alone in this Emilian away match. And to the shy chorus of home fans, immediate boos from Neapolitan sympathizers. Therefore, the match was not really away from home for the leaders, who started with a possession of the ball that didn’t leave Sassuolo a breather.

Spalletti avoided a massive turnover at the start, employing many of his big names who immediately pushed hard. In the 13th minute Napoli was already ahead: Olivera served Kvaratshkeila in the midfield who took possession of the ball, jumped three men, central percussion and a low shot that gave Consigli no escape.

A minute passes and Sassuolo goes very close to equalizing with Laurienté whose conclusion is rejected by the post to the right of Meret. The race is livening up. On 26′ a post also for Napoli. Oshimen takes advantage of a mistake by his scorer Tressoldi who jumps empty, the attacker flies away but his conclusion is stopped by the wood. The doubling arrives in the 33rd minute: Oshimen, always him and always loudly supported by the crowd, wins a melee (perhaps even committing a foul) with Erlic and Tressoldi and from a tight angle with a powerful shot he scores on the near post. free from guilt. At the end of the half, the referee Colombo was called back to the Var and annulled the Sassuolo goal by Laurienté due to an active offside by Defrel.

Start of recovery in the sign of Napoli and Oshimen protagonist again who is missing a personal encore a stone’s throw from the door. Sassuolo tries to reopen the match, a chance for Pinamonti but Meret’s goal remains untouched. The two teams, despite playing openly, don’t give other emotions. Sassuolo, almost resigned given the technical gap with the opponent, is unable to give depth to their game. Napoli keeps the situation under control, Spalletti replaces Kvaratskhelia with Lozano and shortly after Oshimen with Simeone.

The latter also scores the third goal with a good header but sees it canceled due to a previous offside by Lozano. At the final whistle, the Mapei Stadium explodes with joy. Even if it was played in Reggio Emilia.

(Source Ansa)