Home Business Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out the bailout, we must avoid contagion”. Fears for the reopening of the markets
Business

Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out the bailout, we must avoid contagion”. Fears for the reopening of the markets

by admin
Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out the bailout, we must avoid contagion”. Fears for the reopening of the markets

The US federal government rules out bailing out Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). So Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in an interview with “Face the nation” on CBS, about the bank’s failure. At the same time Yellen points out that we want to avoid “contagion” and that we are working to help customers worried about their money. Yellen highlights how the situation is very different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago and tries to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect following the collapse of the SVB.

Elon Musk business perfume for Silicon Valley Bank: “Open to the idea” of buying it. Biden moves

«The American banking system – he says – is really safe and well capitalised. It’s tough.” Among the problems, the main one that led to the bankruptcy of the SVB is the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation, since many of its assets, such as bonds or guaranteed securities, have lost value market. Possible solutions also include the acquisition of the SVB by another institution.

The Silicon Valley crash infects the cryptocurrency market: the Stablecoin Circle lacks 3.3 billion reserves

Francesco Bertolino

See also  Tim beats estimates, in 2022 revenues from services grow by 1.3%

You may also like

Lazio Region, Rocca presents the junta: 5 women...

The industrial struggle of the digital servants

Ilary Blasi is serious with Bastian Muller: the...

Will the Silicon Valley Bank scandal turn into...

The scandal of rich and poor in pictures

Transport bonus 2023 still late: here’s what’s happening

The biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis

Piera Maggio to Affari: “Denise is alive. Messina...

Disney admits that the price increase of tickets...

Application: How to score points with skills without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy