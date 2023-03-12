Željko Obradović and Kevin Panter announced themselves before the derby with Red Star.

Partizan welcomes Red Star in a new derby. The second in the ABA league this season and the match will be of great importance for both teams. At stake is first place and home field advantage in the playoffs. Željko Obradović and Kevin Panter are also aware of this, as they announced themselves before the game on Monday (8:30 p.m.).

The experienced expert had one message for the fans, since only black and white fans will be in the stands of the Belgrade “Arena”.

“In the midst of all that we are playing in the Euroleague, that game came. It is extremely important for us and for Red Star. We know what is at stake and we have tried to prepare in the best possible way. We’ll see how it turns out. Once again, a call to fans for fair and sportsmanship. The importance of the game is great, for them to be as good as they have been throughout the season” said Obradovic.

The team captain knows what can be the key to success.

“We are playing on our home field, which we have to defend. It is a very important game, we have to be focused to fulfill our goal. And that is to win, as in every other game. The key, as always, is to play hard, to stay smart throughout the match“, Panther concluded.